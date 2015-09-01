StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void release date, cinematic coming soon

StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void has been in beta since April, with no word on when it will officially release. That's about to change, with Blizzard announcing a special Twitch livestream on September 13. Not only will the release date be revealed, but the game's opening cinematic will be showcased too, as well as new details on the expansion's features.

The livestream is scheduled for September 13, 10am PDT (6pm in the UK and the dead of night in Australia). For those who have pre-purchased Legacy of the Void, a series of prologue missions, Whispers of Oblivion, are available now. For some insight into how Legacy of the Void plays, check out Sean Sands' hands-on preview.