StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void has already sold a million copies

1,000,000 is a very big number, so Blizzard is understandably pretty happy that Legacy of the Void has shifted that many copies since launch. Considering that launch only happened on November 10, that's damned good going. Blizzard celebrated the numerical milestone with this tweet yesterday, thanking their community "for making the launch of #LotV a success! We’ll see you in the Koprulu Sector, Commanders!" I do not get that reference, as I have never Crafted a Star, but 'Koprulu' is a satisfying word to say.

Koprulu.

Are you one of the first million to pick up Legacy of the Void? How are you enjoying it so far?