StarCraft 2 1.3 patch: Infestors slowed, Archons now "a massive unit"

Patch notes for the latest StarCraft 2 patch have appeared on Battle.Net , detailing all the latest StarCraft 2 balance adjustments and bug fixes. Archons get a range increase and are now "a massive unit," Zerg Infestors are slower, Protoss Pylon power radius is down and, most importantly of all, the Taiwanese hotkey to display/hide the game UI while in Observer mode now works correctly. About time! Full patch notes follow.

General



The default hotkey to toggle in-game music on/off has been reverted to its hotkey prior to Patch 1.3.0. The hotkey to display APM in the observer stat panel has been changed as a result.



Balance

PROTOSS

Archon



Now a massive unit. Range increased from 2 to 3.



Cybernetics Core



Research Warp Gate time increased from 140 to 160.



Gateway



Sentry train time decreased from 42 to 37. Warp Gate unit train times remain unchanged. Pylon power radius has been decreased from 7.5 to 6.5.



TERRAN

Bunker



Salvage resource return reduced from 100% to 75%.



Ghost



Cost changed from 150/150 to 200/100.



Thor



Thor now has 200 max energy, and starts with 50 energy. 250mm Strike Cannons now cost 150 energy to use (cooldown removed).



ZERG

Infestor



Speed decreased from 2.5 to 2.25.



Spore Crawler



Root time decreased from 12 to 6.



Bug Fixes