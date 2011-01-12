Popular

StarCraft 1.2 patch is now live

By

StarCraft 2 thumb

A gigantic StarCraft 2 patch has arrived, adding chat channels to Battlenet and applying a ton of bug fixes and balance changes to the game. The StarCraft 2 editor has also received a lot of attention with new tips and hints and a suite of new tools. The patch also adds a Master League for the very best StarCraft 2 players in the world.

The patch notes are huge, but you can see the whole list on the Battlenet blog . The major additions made by 1.2 are the chat channel function that lets players communicate via public and private channels. Customisable hotkeys are now supported and there is a new 'Extreme' graphics option that lets the beefiest PC's squeeze a bit of extra polish out of the StarCraft 2 engine. As well as all this, the following balance changes have been made:

General

  • Players can no longer block off ramps with two 2×2 buildings.

Protoss

  • Hallucination research time decreased from 110 to 80.

  • Observer – Cost decreased from 50/100 to 25/75.

  • Phoenix – Build time decreased from 45 to 35.

  • Void Ray – Now deals 20% more damage to massive targets.

  • Flux Vanes speed upgrade removed.

Terran

  • Repairing SCVs now assume the same threat priority as the unit they're repairing.

  • SCV construction movement has been made more consistent.

One of the biggest sections in the patch notes belongs to the StarCraft 2 editor, which has received additions like "a behavior flag to suppress fidgeting" along with a bazillion other improvements that should make the powerful editing tools even more flexible.

For more on StarCraft 2 check out our review , and find out why it was chosen as our strategy game of the year .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments