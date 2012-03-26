Starbreeze working on free to play game called Cold Mercury

The Syndicate reboot was a quite a step down for Starbreeze after their work on the Chronicles of Riddick games. After Syndicate shipped, 25 jobs were cut, and the company's future started to look a little shaky. GI.biz have news that they're planning to bounce back with a free to play game called Cold Mercury.

Starbreeze CEO, Mikael Nermark, insisted that "Starbreeze will not leave the AAA segment." They're also looking to make a game in collaboration with Swedish film director Josef Fares called P13. There are no solid details about either title yet, but if they're not shooters I'll eat this fork that someone mysteriously left on my desk this morning. The Chronicles games were good, it'd be nice to see a return to form for Starbreeze.