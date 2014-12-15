Popular

Starbound trailer teases Winter Update features

By

Starbound

After a strong release at the start of the year, things went rather quiet for Starbound. Rather than periodic large updates, the team settled into an opt-in 'Nightly Build' format for those who really wanted to see what the "Early" in Early Access could mean. That work is now culminating in a massive Winter Update to the more stable beta build of the game.

For those not keeping up with the Nightly Builds, it should be a dramatic shake up of the game. The above trailer outlines some of the major changes, from new blocks, items and enemies, to a new, fuller combat system.

The update is due to be pushed out to the game's Unstable branch next week, with the Stable build release scheduled for January.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments