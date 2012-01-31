Star Wars: The Old Republic white lightsaber acquired through exploit, will be added officially in future

Yesterday we highlighted a big hunt in Star Wars: The Old Republic for a vaunted white crystal. One player had been showing off a silver saber, and dropping cryptic hints as to how it was acquired. It's time to call off the search. Bioware have responded to say that the crystal was gained through a complex exploit, and isn't yet officially part of the game.

"CatchDeathwalker did not obtain the white crystal through legitimate means in the game. Right now, we're removing the crystal from his possession," reads a post on the Star Wars: The Old Republic forums . A separate comment later in the thread elaborates. "This was not an 'easy exploit'," Bioware say "and not something the average player might 'stumble upon'."

"Right now, it is not possible to legitimately obtain a White Lightsaber Crystal in the game through any gameplay method. In the future, it will be possible to legitimately obtain. When that day comes, we'll let you know so you can go about obtaining the crystal for your characters."

So the white crystal WILL be a high level reward to be added in a future update, which makes sense. White crystals were available as a world boss drop in beta, and the whitesaber model clearly exists, it just isn't available just yet. The hunt for the while crystal has turned out to be a bit of a Bantha chase, but players have still found some weird things out there in the wilds of Hoth and Tatooine. The curious clues involving carefully placed Tauntauns and the Queen of Sands may be part of a different puzzle entirely.