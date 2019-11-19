Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PC patch fixes load times and dynamic resolution

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's first patch is here, though it's just a small one, fixing four issues that I've not encountered. So far, my galactic misadventures have been mercifully free of bugs and performance problems.

If you've not been so lucky, hopefully the patch will sort you out. Here's everything it fixes:

Fixed a texture flickering issue that would display on the screen while driving the AT-AT on Kashyyyk.

Sometimes the input from the arrow keys would fail to respond within menus, this has now been fixed.

Dynamic resolution settings will now save properly.

Fixed an issued where the game could become slow and loading times longer than expected.

Some players have been complaining of framerate dips and other problems, particularly on Kashyyk, though they seem to be predominantly on PS4, not PC.

We ran some performance tests last week and found the PC version to be decent, but limited. For more details on how the PC version fares, keep an eye out for our review.