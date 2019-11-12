Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order datamine uncovers a familiar face, double-bladed lightsabers and more

EA isn't offering early access to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order over fears of spoilers, but it hasn't ended up making a difference—dataminers have still managed to root around in the game files and discover plenty, including some story spoilers, so if you want to go in fresh, turn back now!

Collected on Reddit by TheMastersSkywalker, the leaks include a video showing off Cal's combat skills and Force powers, some of which we've seen before. You can see a list of Cal's moves, from leaps and evades to deflecting blaster bolts. He can also get his hands on a double-bladed lightsaber, which he'll be able to switch to mid-combo.

On his galactic jaunt, Cal will visit Bogano, Zeffo, Kashyyyk, Dathomir, a fight club on Umbara and the Inquisitor fortress at Ilum. While most of the levels will let you explore the planet a bit, the Umbara and Ilum are the exceptions. Bogano and Zeffo were made specifically for the game, but the rest of the planets have appeared before.

Kashyyyk is, of course, the home of the wookies; Dathomir is where both Darth Maul and Asaj Ventress come from, as well as rancors; Umbara is a world without a sun, previously appearing in The Clone Wars; and finally there's Ilum, a frosty world that's conveniently full of lightsaber crystals.

It looks like Darth Vader will be popping in to say hello. You can see the big bad Sith Lord's files here. It's not a surprise that Darth Vader might have an interest in one of the last Jedi, and in one of the trailers you can hear him breathing, but aside form that tease, Respawn's kept his appearance under wraps.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is due out on November 15, but more details are likely to slip out before then.