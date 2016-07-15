Star Citizen is free-to-fly for the next week

Star Citizen is a tricky bit of business. Some people see it as a grand work-in-progress, building toward the videogame of a lifetime, while to others it's little better than a scam, bilking its naive followers of literally millions of dollars, with no end in sight. And of course, there are the great many people who haven't really formed an opinion one way or the other. But no matter where you fall on that spectrum, this much is certain: For the next week, it's free.

The "Summer Free Fly" week is exactly what it sounds like: A chance to play the latest Star Citizen alpha without having to pay for it. All you need to do is go to the appropriate page on the Roberts Space Industries site, log in or sign up, enter the “Summer Free Fly 2016” coupon code, and then download and install. Once you've got all that squared away, the stars are yours—through July 22, anyway.

