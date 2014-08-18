Popular

Star Citizen FPS, exploration and racing modules shown off at Gamescom

Roberts Space Industries has teased Star Citizen racing and first-person shooting during its Gamescom livestream on Saturday. Embedded below, the racing video is generous enough, providing a pretty solid idea of where the team is headed. Meanwhile the first-person shooting module remains a bit of a mystery, with the fairly unhelpful video below revealing little except that more will be shown at PAX Australia in November.

Nexuiz studio Illfonic will work on the first-person shooting module. Originally limited to scenarios on board enemy ships, planet-side FPS combat has also been confirmed as part of a stretch goal, though it may roll out considerably later than the game proper. On that topic, planet-side exploration has also been teased in a trailer below, with landing and land vehicle deployment demonstrated.

Racing will be added during the v 0.9 update and looks like an arcade-y respite from Star Citizen's otherwise serious simulator aspirations. Check out all the videos below.

Racing:

Planet exploration:

FPS teaser:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
