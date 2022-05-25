Stalker-like online FPS Survarium is closing next week after 7 years in early access

Audio player loading…

The Stalker-styled online FPS Survarium (opens in new tab) will close down for good at 11:59 pm Kyiv time on May 31, developer Vostok Games said today. The game will also be delisted from Steam.

"A bittersweet day approaches," Vostok wrote (opens in new tab). "On one hand it is good to look to our future but on the other, it is difficult to say farewell to an old friend.

"We truly cannot express our gratitude towards all of your many years of support, new and old players alike. Through the ups and downs many of you stood by us in solidarity. That is truly something special that we will always be grateful for. While we close the book we will always have fond memories! A new chapter awaits us and our eyes are firmly focused on the work ahead."

Vostok said in March that it was taking "a break from our work (opens in new tab)" because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which forced some of the development team located in the capital city of Kyiv to relocate to other parts of the country. The studio didn't say what impact the invasion had on the decision to shutter Survarium, if any, but the game's closure was actually announced on February 7 (opens in new tab), just a couple of weeks before the full invasion of Ukraine began.

Dear Survivors,A bittersweet day approaches. On one hand it is good to look to our future but on the other, it is difficult to say farewell to an old friend. Survarium will go offline for good come the day of May 31st 2022, 23:59 Kyiv time.(READ MORE) https://t.co/eUGKd9ApxN pic.twitter.com/sdrGbg1lLRMay 25, 2022 See more

Despite being around for the better part of a decade, Survarium never actually made it into full release: The most recent update, 0.69d, rolled out in February, and it remains an Early Access game on Steam (opens in new tab). Vostok hasn't said what it will do next, but encouraged fans "to follow our social media pages to stay in the loop with all future news from Vostok Games."