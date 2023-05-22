SSD pricing is so ludicrously low that one of the best PS5-compatible 2TB drives is just $110

Silicon Power XS70 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | Read: 7,300 MB/s | Write: 6,800 MB/s | $114.99 $109.99 at Newegg (save $5)

When we reviewed the 2TB XS70 a year ago it was retailing for $240, and we thought that was a pretty decent price for a large SSD that was about as fast as the PCIe 4.0 interface would allow. At less than half that price it's an astoundingly good buy, and will make a great upgrade for either your gaming PC or PlayStation 5.

Silicon Power SX70 review (Image credit: Future) "The Silicon Power XS70 2TB isn't revolutionary, but then nobody expects it to be. It's a highly competitive SSD with great performance, an attractive design, and it offers good value for money. It's not perfect, it lacks its own software and hardware encryption but for a PS5 or PC gamer, that won't matter. Load it up with your game library and you'll love it."

PC Gamer score: 89%

Okay, somehow I missed the memo which stated just how ludicrously cheap solid state storage had become. We've seen slightly cheaper 2TB SSDs, for sure, such as the Crucial P3 Plus, but that's a much slower drive. This 2TB Silicon Power XS70 is about as fast a PCIe 4.0 SSD as you can get and it's just $110 at Newegg today.

It's not some barebones drive, either. It ships with a full heatsink on it, making it suitable to drop into a PlayStation 5 for a serious storage upgrade as well as being a perfect place to drop either a new Steam library or to use as a speedy boot drive.

The prices of SSDs has been steadily dropping, but this is outrageously good for a fast 2TB drive. Even at its original $240 price last year it was a great PCIe 4.0 SSD.

In our Silicon Power XS70 2TB review our Chris noted that, while it doesn't come with any hardware encryption or extra software, it's an excellent option for a PC gamer just looking for some fast storage.

And that heatsink makes it a chill drive, too.

"The XS70 performed well in the thermal test," said Chris at the time. "A load temperature of 63°C for a top spec PCIe 4.0 SSD is outstanding, and it goes to show that modern high performance SSDs require some kind of cooling, either from a bundled heatsink, or from a motherboard. Naked PCIe 4.0 drives are simply too hot."

He also noted that given the competitive nature of the performance PCIe 4.0 SSD market value for money was the biggest differentiator, and at this price the Silicon Power is the only drive in town right now.