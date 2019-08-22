Square Enix wants to break the barriers between Final Fantasy 14 datacenters

The developers of Final Fantasy 14 are working on revamping their server technology so that all players will be able to play with each other, regardless of which servers and datacenters they use.

In an interview with Twinfinite at Gamescom, Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida said Square Enix's long-term goal for the game is to break down the logical and physical barriers that exist between player populations, allowing free movement across global servers.

Right now, he explained, players can move between the worlds of, say, Crystal, Aether, and Primal within the same datacenter, using the newly-introduced World Visit system. However, it's not possible to visit worlds hosted at other datacenters, and Yoshida said the plan is to change that.

This would require "something extremely powerful, like the Hydaelyn Kick," he said.

That capability is probably quite a ways off, but it's exciting nonetheless.

If you're just getting started in Final Fantasy 14, check out our beginner's guide to help make the process as painless as possible.