Square Enix respond to the hack of Eidos and Deus Ex sites

Square Enix have released an official response to earlier reports that thousands of users' details had been stolen in an attack on their Eidos and Deus Ex: Human Revolution websites. They confirm that 25,000 email addresses have been stolen, but add that these were not linked to any personal information. They also say that the sites in question contained no credit card information, though 350 resumes have been stolen. You can read their full statement below.

Here's the statement, posted on the Square Enix news site .

"Square Enix can confirm a group of hackers gained access to parts of our Eidosmontreal.com website as well as two of our product sites. We immediately took the sites offline to assess how this had happened and what had been accessed, then took further measures to increase the security of these and all of our websites, before allowing the sites to go live again.

"Eidosmontreal.com does not hold any credit card information or code data, however there are resumes which are submitted to the website by people interested in jobs at the studio. Regrettably up to 350 of these resumes may have been accessed, and we are in the process of writing to each of the individuals who may have been affected to offer our sincere apologies for this situation. In addition, we have also discovered that up to 25,000 email addresses were obtained as a result of this breach. These email addresses are not linked to any additional personal information. They were site registration email addresses provided to us for users to receive product information updates.

"No dissemination or misappropriation of any other personal information has been identified at this point.

"We take the security of our websites extremely seriously and employ strict measures, which we test regularly, to guard against this sort of incident."

The numbers given by Square Enix are much lower than the 80,000 figure suggested earlier, and there's no mention of the source code that the hackers claim to have stolen. Eurogamer have been contacted by a hacker claiming that a group called Gnosis, not Anonymous, are the hacking organisation behind the attack.

The hacker also told them that the source code mentioned by the perpetrators of the attack referred to the source code of the website, saying that Deus Ex: Human Revolution "is not at risk."

The hacker claims that they "knew about the hack yesterday, and one of us went as far as to contact Eidos to try and warn them about a potential data leak. They were, however, unreceptive and insisted in the event something like this happened it would be an internal matter."

The hacker, who goes be the handle Venuism, said that Anonymous "do not want to hurt people around the internet". "That's not our style," he said.

"We are not 'whitehats', but we will not scam you, steal credit cards and do dirty stuff with them."