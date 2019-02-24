Square Enix launches real-life Final Fantasy 14 wedding service in Japan

Couples in Japan will soon be able to replicate Final Fantasy 14's in-game weddings, called Ceremonies of Eternal Bonding, in real life thanks to a new service launched by Square Enix and wedding planning company Bridal Hearts.

The ceremonies, which will be fully-licensed weddings, let the bride and groom dress up in outfits from the game and carry weapons, shields, and other Final Fantasy 14 accessories.

The first mock wedding using the service was conducted on February 14 in Kobe, Japan. The bride and groom, selected from a lottery of 247 couples, cut their themed cake with the giant one-handed Curtana Nexus while music from the game played in the background and a giant screen showed in-game images.

When reservations open in the coming weeks, a 70-guest wedding will cost a lick over $31,000/£24,000, just in case you're interested. You can browse more pictures of the mock wedding here.