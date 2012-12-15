Splinter Cell: Blacklist developer video details art direction, camera effects

Pools of light and the shadows they create are Sam Fisher's constant companions in Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and developer Ubisoft aims to lavish as much attention to their behavior it has with the rest of the stealth series. A new developer diary video showcases how the camera shares the same physical space with Sam and reacts to atmospheric effects such as rain and the harsh glare of flashlights and flares. Art Director Scott Lee also pays respect to the franchise's legacy of well-crafted lighting. Let's hope he won't get too upset when we plug a silenced bullet into many a lightbulb to keep things in the dark. Splinter Cell: Blacklist should be releasing sometime in the spring.