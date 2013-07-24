Splinter Cell Blacklist trailer: Sam Fisher is a salty ghost panther

Sam Fisher is equally adept at sneaking, killing, and killing-while-sneaking, as the latest in Ubisoft's long-running Splinter Cell Trailer series suggests. Sneak like a sneaky Ghost, pounce like a Panther, or kill everyone like an Assault - in Blacklist, you can mix and match these methods to your murdery heart's content. Me? I'm waiting for the Zombie/Giraffe/Avinegar DLC, to see what three playstyles they bring.

The next episode of Splinter Cell Trailer is due out three seconds ago, while the tie-in Blacklist video game is expected August 20th in the US, and August 23rd in the UK.