Spintires: Mudrunner, the ultra-niche off-road driving sim, is getting a sequel

It's been quite a journey for the extraordinarily niche ("so niche it makes Munich Bus Simulator look mainstream") off-road driving simulator Spintires: From surprise success through a beef with the publisher, allegations of sabotage, resumption of development, and ultimately a remastered edition, with updated graphics and new vehicles and maps, that arrived last year. And soon—likely next year—we'll get a full-on sequel.

The follow-up will continue the evolution of the title, ditching "Spintires" completely in favor of just Mudrunner 2. But it doesn't sound like a dramatic departure from the core concept: The new game "once again dares players to take charge of incredible all-terrain vehicles across extreme landscapes," publisher Focus Home Interactive said.

It didn't state specifically whether the game will return to Russia for the extreme off-road shenanigans, but said that it will bring back Spintires' "renowned physics engine, realistic driving mechanics, intense environments and sandbox gameplay, along with a host of new features and enhancements."

Mudrunner 2 will be more fully revealed early next year at the What's Next de Focus event.