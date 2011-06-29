Space Marine system requirements are out, Steam required

Relic's 40K mash-'em-up, Space Marine will give us the chance to meet new and interesting aliens, and purge them of all of their blood. It's out in September, but will all that gore require an ox of a machine to run? Find out in the minimum and maximum system requirements, spotted by NewGameNetwork on the Space Marine forums .

Hopefully, the fact that the game requires Steam means it won't use Games for Windows Live, as was the case with Dawn of War 2. Relic and THQ then moved away from GfWL with this year's Dawn of War 2: Retribution, which required only Steam. Otherwise, the system specs seem quite reasonable.

Minimum specs:



OS - Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista SP1, Windows 7

Processor - 2.0Ghz Dual core CPU (any Core 2 Duo or AMD X2 or better)

RAM - 1GB (XP), 2GB (Vista), 2GB (Windows 7)

Hard Drive - 20 GB space free (10 GB free after install)

Video Card - 256MB Video Card using Shader Model 3 (Performance equivalent to an AMD Radeon 3850 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT)

Online Steam account

Recommended specs: