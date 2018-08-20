Space Hulk: Tactics release date set, gameplay trailer teases explosive combat

Space Hulk: Tactics echoes tabletop Warhammer and XCOM-style warfare. It pits mankind against aliens in "desperate" turn-based battles. It's now got a PC release date, October 9, and some new in-game footage.

Titled 'choose your side', things get hot and heavy pretty quickly.

As outlined above, humanity is represented by the Space Marine Terminators—a genetically modified super army that yields explosive firepower. Masters of stealth, the marines' Genestealer enemies are a vicious alien race whose bite evidently matches their bark. I don't fancy grappling with those talons. Thank goodness for power armour.

Billed as a "faithful adaptation" of the Space Hulk board game, SH: Tactics incorporates a card-based system that unfolds within the Warhammer 40K universe and offers its own spin on the classic formula. Cards give players greater control over their forces, says publisher Focus Home, while two narrative-led campaigns tell Tactics' story.

Focus Home adds: "A full customisation system is available across four Space Marine chapters and four Genestealer Hive Fleets, letting you design your force down to the last shoulder plate or weapon hilt. A robust mission editor, inspired by the clip-together nature of building scenarios in the board game, means you can design, share, and play your own maps quickly and easily."

Space Hulk: Tactics is due on October 9, 2018. Here's the overview trailer that landed earlier this year: