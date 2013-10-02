Space Engineers trailer shows its destructive side, Steam Early Access launch date announced

The last alpha footage of Space Engineers focused on creation, and how the volumetric-based physics sandbox enabled construction, engineering and maintenance. Luckily, if sounds too much like work, there's going to be plenty of destruction as well. Here's the game's "crash test" trailer, showcasing what happens when you fling spaceships into asteroids, space stations and other, bigger spaceships. It comes ahead of a Steam Early Access release, due later this month.

Early Access will kick off on October 23, and will cost $14.99, or whatever the developers decide that translates to in other currencies. "The initial release on Early Access will focus on core mechanics: creative mode building, physics simulation and destruction," explains the press release. "Additional features will be released in following updates."