Space 4X Exodus: Proxima Centauri releases on Steam today

The digital port of space 4X Exodus: Proxima Centauri releases today on Steam . Developer Offworld Games created this port of the board game, which came out back in 2012. In Exodus: Proxima Centauri players are leaders of a faction of remnant humans brought to a distant star system by powerful aliens after a devastating nuclear war drove them from Earth. With the Centaurians withdrawing, humans are now left to struggle for control of the Proxima Centauri star system. It’s a game that embraces the multi-role workings of the 4X genre, pushing players up against political and economic struggles, but it also has some standout highlights like technology customization and vicious interplanetary weapons of mass destruction.

Among board gamers, Exodus is known as a game that strikes the middle ground between the sometimes-arbitrary events of Twilight Imperium and the strict euro-style economics of Eclipse . Since 2012 it's had two expansions: Edge of Extinction and Event Horizon. When asked about the possibility of those expansions making it to the digital edition Offworld said that it doesn’t have any official plans, but if the release of Exodus went well “the expansion is absolutely something we'd be interested in pursuing.”