Soulcalibur 6 could be the last Soulcalibur

Soulcalibur 6 is the first entry in the series to launch on PC. But it could also be the last, according to Producer Motohiro Okubo.

In an interview with Dualshockers, Okubo stated that the Soulcalibur brand is currently facing a “crisis” and that the reason 6 years have passed since the previous game is that Namco Bandai has little faith in the franchise.

“The IP itself of the Soulcalibur franchise had low expectations from the company. It was actually facing a crisis of maybe disappearing. It took time for me to convince the company,” Okubo told Dualshockers’ Giuseppe Nelva.

When asked whether Soulcalibur 6 could be the last entry in the series, Okubo said “We don’t want to blackmail the users by saying that it could be the last one, but as it is, yes.” He added that the development team has “decided to do what we want to do” with the game because they feel they have “nothing to lose.”

Project Soul certainly appear to be pulling out all the stops to make Soulcalibur 6 a success. Running on Unreal Engine 4, the title’s codename was “Luxor” as a reference to making the game feel brighter and more colourful, like the original Soulcalibur. The trailers have also hinted that it's bringing back many of the game’s classic characters, including Hwang and Cervantes, alongside longtime favourites like Ivy and Nightmare. Certainly, there are several brand new characters, including a cameo from the Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, and the newly announced Azwel, whose introductory trailer you can watch below.