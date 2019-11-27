Sonic the Hedgehog, without his terrible teeth, headlines a new Humble Bundle

If you've ever thought to yourself that life is good but it could use more hedgehog, the Humble Store is here to help. The Humble Sonic Bundle 2019 is a hefty collection of blue spiny Erinaceinae, beginning with Sonic Adventure 2, the Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode 1, and Sonic Adventure DX, for $1.

If you have more dollars than just one, Humble has more games than just those. Beat the average price and you'll also get Sonic Generations and the Casino Night DLC, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode 2, and Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing. And for a tenner, you can top it off with Sonic Mania, the Sonic Mania Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces.

That's a whole lot of Sonic, and thankfully none of them will expose you to the nightmare visage of this. (Which, in case you missed it, is now this—a reminder that sometimes, delays are a good thing.)

On a not-really-related note, but since we're talking about Sonic, I'd just like to say that it will never not be weird to me that, between the original Mass Effect and Dragon Age: Origins, BioWare released a Sonic the Hedgehog game. It's like Zeppelin doing jingles for Denny's between Houses of the Holy and Physical Graffiti or something. (Although in all fairness, Sonic Chronicle is actually quite good. But that doesn't mean it's not weird.)

Anyway, back to the matter at hand: The Humble Sonic Bundle 2019 is available until December 17 and funds raised will go to support Whale and Dolphin Conservation, although you can select a different charity if you like—believe it or not, there are actually multiple hedgehog rescue and preservation charities to choose from if you really to stick with the theme.