Someone has modded the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 into GTA 5

By

It makes for a handy explosive.

If you follow tech news you probably already know that Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 has a habit of exploding for no reason. This is not good, neither for phone owners who do not want to catch fire, or for Samsung, who probably want to continue selling phones. 

Some people might find exploding smartphones quite handy, though, especially if they happen to live in Los Santos, where violent anarchy is the norm. So it's nice that modder HitmanNiko has added the Galaxy Note 7 into Grand Theft Auto 5. It basically works like a sticky bomb: throw it, step back, and watch it explode.

You can grab the mod here, though the video below by Modded Games is probably enough, to be honest:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
