Someone built a giant Rubik's Cube in Fallout 4

Put creation tools in your game, and it won't be long before some genius has made something amazing. Theowest spent 25 hours rigging up over 180 generators, 36 terminals, and all the wires in the wasteland to make this functioning Rubik's Cube. You can see it in action here, and on Reddit they list the console commands, and the mod, they used to make it possible. Impressive!

Meanwhile, I've made a wooden shack with a mattress in it.

Check out their Imgur gallery for more pictures/details.

