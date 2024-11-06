It looks like 'Windows Intelligence' might subsume 'Copilot' branding, giving yet more evidence that we can't decide how to market AI

The next generation of chips are here and they're all decked out with the latest NPUs for copious AI shenanigans, so we're now decidedly in the era of the AI PC. While hopefully that will mean we can stop being bludgeoned over the head by talk of its approach and how much it'll revolutionise our lives, it doesn't look like we'll get out of all the AI marketing spin unscathed.

It instead looks like we might have to get used to re-brands, new-brands, brands-within-brands, whatever you want to call it, as there's talk of Copilot being subsumed under the naming "Windows Intelligence". This comes from X user teroalhonen (via Windows Central), who shows references to the new naming in the appprivacy.adml file.

Windows Intelligence branding, as well as being previously used by Microsoft, as TechRadar points out, for cybersecurity upgrades, is of course reminiscent of Apple Intelligence. It might therefore make for more recognisable branding than "Copilot".

That's not to say that Windows Intelligence would necessarily replace Copilot branding, though. More likely is that Windows Intelligence subsumes Copilot, given the latter won't constitute all of the AI functionality Windows has to offer. Recall is still on the way, after all, even if it has recently been delayed even further. This, in the same way that Apple Intelligence covers all kinds of things, from Siri to AI-aided photo editing.

It's understandable that branding isn't worked out yet, of course. All these AI integrations are still in their infancy in the grand scheme of things, given we're only just now seeing mainstream desktops and laptops featuring NPUs capable of being designated an AI PC—in Windows' case, a "Copilot PC", or, perhaps now a "Windows Intelligence" PC?

I suppose if the "Intelligence" branding comes to fruition and sticks, it might make things easier. You could talk about whether you have an Intelligent computer or not, whether that's MacOS or Windows. "Is your PC intelligent?" and so on.

Myself, though? Call me unintelligent but I'm staving off all this AI malarkey for as long as possible. Update Copilot all you want, I'll be waiting until I can't bury my head in the sand any longer. Hopefully my silicon won't be sentient by then.