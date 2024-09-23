Valve appears to be testing Arm64 support in Proton but I wouldn't get too excited about an Arm-based Steam Deck 2 just yet
Proton may be prepping for Windows Arm emulation support, but as for an Arm-based Steam Deck 2? I doubt it.
Eagle-eyed users have spotted a test application on SteamDB suggesting that Valve is experimenting with Arm64 support for Proton, the software that enables Windows games to run on Linux systems.
The changelog for ValveTestApp3043620 lists several popular games—including Left 4 Dead 2, Garry's Mod, Kerbal Space Program and more—with added tags like "proton-arm64", "proton-arm64e" and "protonarm64ec-vanguard" (via Notebookcheck).
This has led to some speculation that Valve could be preparing support for certain games to run via Proton on Arm64 devices like Android smartphones and tablets, or potentially even an Arm64-based version of Valve's ever-popular Steam Deck.
While the prospect of Steam games running on your phone is a tantalising one (and an Arm-based Steam Deck, a bizarre thought), what's probably more likely here is testing for Windows support on Arm-based chips.
The Arm architecture has been making waves in recent months, what with the announcement of multiple laptops featuring Qualcomm's Arm64-based Snapdragon X CPUs. These new mobile devices are capable of running Windows-based games via a Microsoft/Qualcomm emulation layer called Prism.
If Proton was able to provide Windows-based emulation for games, that'd make it a direct competitor to Prism—and if it could provide better performance or more stable emulation than the latter, that'd be quite the boon for gamers looking to adopt Arm-based devices.
Another potential usage would be for a rumoured Arm-based VR headset capable of running both Android and Windows games. Whatever the use case ends up being, it seems that Valve is at the very least playing around with Arm64 emulation in some form or fashion with Proton.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
What that ends up looking like is anyone's guess at this point. I'd still be wary of any suggestion of an Arm-based Steam Deck coming soon, though. A next-gen Deck is likely to be something that'll have power efficiency as its top priority, and while Snapdragon chips aren't too shabby on that front, Valve will likely be waiting a fair bit longer to see how future chips play out.
Unless we get a Lunar Lake surprise out of nowhere. Wouldn't that be something? See, I can speculate with the best of 'em, too.
Best handheld gaming PC: What's the best travel buddy?
Steam Deck OLED review: Our verdict on Valve's handheld.
Best Steam Deck accessories: Get decked out.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't. After spending over 15 years in the production industry overseeing a variety of live and recorded projects, he started writing his own PC hardware blog in the hope that people might send him things. And they did! Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.