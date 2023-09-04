So, guess I'm building my next gaming PC from Colorful's new MEOW range then

I like cats. I like gaming PC tech. So yeah, when Colorful messaged me to say it was releasing a whole range of kitteh-themed PC gear I was suckered in from the get-go. What am I going to do, not have a motherboard with paw prints and anime cats on it? Shut up.

Like, the CMOS battery on the micro-ATX motherboard even has a wee kitteh-paw on it. I really didn't stand a chance.

Though, to be completely up front, Colorful isn't targeting me with its new Colorfire Meow range of gear. It is apparently aiming "to deliver performance in style, to fit the demands of the hip and young gamers today." So that counts me right out.

Initially the range is comprising of a B760M motherboard, a chassis collaboration with Segotep, and two graphics cards: an RTX 4060 and an RTX 4060 Ti. And right now is only offering the white and orange tabby colourway. But it will be launching SSDs, memory, and power supplies in the future, along with a second purple and black colourway.

The first set of designs are 'inspired by' Bobi, the anime tabby cat you can see on the chassis, while the second ones come from A+, which is a British shorthair feline, and also a ninja cat. So yeah, "dark and mysterious," hence the black and purple colouring.

Obviously, patriotic entity that I am, I'll be siding with A+ when those designs launch.

The components will be coming to the US and UK, and Colorful is also going to be releasing full pre-built Meow rigs, too. I cannot wait. The company has been making PC gear for decades now, and I've been using a Colorful RTX 4090 since launch, without issue. So, while I am obviously being blinded by the aesthetic, I do know the company has history with making quality products, too.