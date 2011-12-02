Skyrim update next week, patches will be "hitting the PC and Steam more often"

Skyrim patch 1.2 landed recently, fixing a few niggling problems, like dead people turning up to weddings and dragons holding onto their souls after death. In a new post on the Bethblog , Bethesda say that there are plenty more updates incoming, and they'll be arriving on PC first.

Bethesda say we'll be getting more regular updates because patching the PC version is "a process we control." With no third party certification procedures to deal with, Skyrim will get fixed faster on our machines. Which is nice, because there are still plenty of problems.

"After the holidays, we'll continue to release regular updates for the game — through full title updates, as well as incremental “gameplay updates” to fix whatever issues come up along with rebalancing portions of the game for difficulty or exploits," say Bethesda. "We plan on having a lot of these, not just a few."

Bethesda say there will be another "incremental update" next week to fix some of the problems caused by patch 1.2, like broken damage resistance stats and dragons flying backwards. In the same blog post, Bethesda also announced that Steam will host Skyrim mods through the Steam Workshop , adding that the Creation Kit is set to arrive in January. Modders, on your marks.