Skyrim definitely has modding tools

For all those who feared Bethesda would forget about the modding community, shush your blasphemy! It's officially confirmed that Skyrim will have a Creation Kit.

Earlier today Nick Breckon tweeted "For everyone that's asked me, we're now confirming that we'll be releasing modding tools for Skyrim." Elaborating further on the Bethesda Softworks Forum, Breckon stated: "We've always been impressed with what the community has done with our tools. Like the Elder Scrolls Construction Set for Morrowind and Oblivion, we plan to release Creation Kit so you guys can mod Skyrim."

So with official confirmation, it's time to start dreaming of what you'll do with Skyrim's Creation Kit and have a full 6-month production plan ready for when the tools are finally released.