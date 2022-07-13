Skate internal build leaks, EA nukes leaker's account and says don't play it please

Audio player loading…

EA has been swift and final in its response to Skate leaks recently. So final, in fact, that even a would-be anonymous leaker has found themself banned from an EA account containing "years of EA games."

Meanwhile, Skate's developers at Full Circle have released a statement asking fans to exercise a little patience and restrain themselves from downloading sketchy builds off the internet.

"We’re aware of an earlier version of the game that has been distributed without our authorization," reads Full Circle's statement , clarifying that the obviously unfinished build in question is from September last year, and "never intended for external use."

Ever tactful, Full Circle goes on to note the potential hazards of "downloading files from unknown sources" and "breaking EA's Terms of Service." That second half might be a more tangible risk than the first, judging by EA's willingness to do detective work to track down leakers.

It hardly seems a worthwhile risk just to get your hands on an outdated, pre-alpha build of a game that only put out a trailer a couple of weeks ago. The Skate community clearly doesn't agree with me, though: Skate info has leaked out in a steady trickle over the past few weeks, and the crowd only seems to get hungrier for more. At least Full Circle can take some comfort in the fact that a lot of the response from fans seems pretty positive, with several commenting that—however unfinished the build—it definitely looks like a proper Skate game.

Skate's release date is still unknown, and neither the trailer nor the leaks suggest it'll be any time soon. For those fans who just can't wait, Full Circle has a suggestion: "signing up for skate. insider playtesting (opens in new tab)… as we continue to invite more and more players into the game throughout the year." Less chance of losing your Origin account that way.