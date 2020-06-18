EA is making a new Skate game

At the end of today's EA Play Live event, the publisher announced that the Skate series is returning.

"We're back. We're doing it. Skate's happening," said creative director Cuz Parry. "We're rolling ... The Skate evolution continues."

That's really all we know about the next Skate game, which is presumably Skate 4, though EA didn't announce a title. It's still "very early" in development, said game director Deran Chung.

"You commented this into existence," concluded Parry, referring to the frequent calls for a continuation of the Skate series on social media over the years. We don't know if Skate will come to PC, though there are fewer console-only series these days, so it feels likely we'll see it on our platform even if the previous Skate games stuck to Xboxes and PlayStations.

It's not a bad time for skateboarding games. Right now, we're in love with Early Access skateboarding sim Session for its commitment to fidelity, both in terms of foot physics and the skating scene of the '90s and 2000s. Maybe the next Skate will take a few cues from it?