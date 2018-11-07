The Sims 4's new first-person camera will let us experience the suffering up close

The Sims 4 is getting a first-person camera which will allow you to see through your sims' eyes as they struggle against the whims of the omnipresent, unseen force that capriciously rules their lives. It will also, as Polygon points out, be immediately paired with mods that expand on the sex lives of sims, but what'cha do with the feature isn't my business.

The first-person camera started as a joke, apparently, but was so beloved that the devs decided to turn it into a proper feature. When the update releases on November 13, pressing Shift + Tab will toggle the first-person view. You can see it in action below:

The update is free, and will also include a new 'style influencer' career as well as terrain manipulation tools. It'll be followed by a new expansion, Get Famous, a few days later on November 16.

For a better look at the new camera, check out the full November Maxis Monthly stream here. I for one look forward to trying out this more lifelike way to pretend I own a home. If you're looking to fine-tune your Sims experience, check out our guides to the best Sims 4 mods and Sims 4 cheats.

Thanks, Polygon.