Silverstone extends its 80 Plus Titanium power supply line to 1,500W

Silverstone is going all out with its Strider power supply line. Previously available in 600W, 700W, and 800W capacities, Silverstone's top-shelf models now extend all the way to 1,500W for power hungry builds.

The Strider line is notable for being Silverstone's flagship power supply line with 80 Plus Titanium certification. That is the highest level of 80 Plus certification available, followed by Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and regular 80 Plus designations.

What that all boils down to is efficiency—the higher the certification, the less energy is wasted as heat at specified load levels. That means less electricity use and lower power bills, though we're not talking about monumental savings here for a single PSU setup. Nevertheless, PSUs with high 80 Plus certifications tend to use higher quality components, so there's an added benefit as well.

The new 1,500W Strider is one of three new wattages offered in that PSU family. Silverstone also added 1,300W and 1,100W models. They're all overkill for most builds, and certainly the 1,500W is more than the vast majority of users need.

All three are completely modular, including the 24-pin ATX power connector. This can make installing the PSU in tight confines a bit easier. They also boast the same number of connectors, which are as follows:

1 x 24-pin/20-pin (550mm)

1 x 8-pin/4-pin EPS (750mm)

1 x 8-pin/4-pin EPS (550mm)

8 x 8-pin/6-pin PCI-E (550mm)

16 x SATA (4 x 600mm + 150mm + 150mm + 150mm)

6 x 4-pin peripheral (2 x 600mm + 150mm + 150mm)

1 x 4-pin floppy

Each PSU utilizes a single +12V rail design. Silverstone claims a strict +/- 3 percent voltage regulation with low noise and ripple for stability. And for cooling, the PSUs are equipped with a 135mm fan that only turns on when loads exceed 20 percent.

Silverstone did not say when these PSUs will be available or for how much. As a point of reference, the 800W model goes for around $170.