Silent Enemy, Papo & Yo devs' next game, is coming to PC

Papo & Yo was/is an interesting, if flawed tale of giant monsters and parental abuse - inspired by creative director Vander Caballero's own childhood - that recently came to PC . Now developers Minority Media are working on a new project: a similarly autobiographical tale entitled Silent Enemy . Initially thought to be a mobile/OUYA-exclusive title, it's now been confirmed to RPS that it is indeed on its way to PC too. But what is it, exactly? It's a game about bullying, and Cree Indian culture, set in Quebec's Great North. You'll find the teaser trailer after the break.

Caballero explained to RPS that Silent Enemy “started as a survival type of game, and then we changed it. We got funding while we were in the middle of Papo to make a game about Cree [Indian culture from Northern Quebec]. So we had design director Ruben Farrus thinking of the game, and then Papo came out, and he said, 'Vander, we cannot do a game about survival hunting. That's not a Minority game. Look at what's happening with Papo.'”

Eventually, it evolved into a game about bullying, drawing primarily on design director Ruben Farrus' and creative director Ernest Webb's experience of bullying - the latter in a Cree Indian reserve.

Caballero revealed that “this is a fairytale story, so we're going to have a lot of magical realism. It's going to be a lot of fun. You're going to be able to use your powers to collect experience and freeze rivers, possess animals, and things like that. [...] So there's going to be all of that, with lots of animals and powers over nature, and then we're going to bring in the bullies. The guys who are going to ruin your fun. You will have to defeat them, but not by fighting back. Because they're really big."

There's no release date yet, but Silent Enemy is definitely one to keep an eye on. In the meantime, Papo & Yo is available on Steam .