[VAMS id="44B2n68w464mb"]

We all know how hard it is to imagine things in motion based on static images. Take yesterday's Shootmania Storm screenshots , for example. They show lasers flying about the level, but there's no time scale attached to them. How are we to know that the lasers don't take upwards of five hours to move?

Fortunately, Ubisoft and Nadeo have posted a trailer that shows movement. And shooting. And occasional bouts of mania. No storms though, disappointingly.