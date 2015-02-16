Popular

Shadowrun: Hong Kong breaks $1 million on Kickstarter

Kickstarter, eh? Depending on what you may or may not have backed, your opinion of it can likely be summarised as: :D, :( or :/. Maybe even :s, although, real talk, what even is that supposed to be? How do people make their mouths do that?

Harebrained's Shadowrun RPG series has, from the outside, always appeared to be in the :D to :) camp. Its community is clearly pleased enough with previous games that the third standalone entry—Shadowrun: Hong Kong—has just broken the $1 million mark on Kickstarter. That's despite the campaign only needing to raise $100,000.

With the milestone, fans have secured an extra Shadows of Hong Kong mini-campaign. It'll provide an extra 4-5 hours of play time, and will allow you to import your high-Karma character from the game proper.

There's still just over a day left before the Kickstarter's end. Rather than additional stretch goals, the team have announced that any extra funds will go towards "dealing with problems that crop up during production."

