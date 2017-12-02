Seven: The Days Long Gone is out now, so here's a new cinematic trailer

Seven: The Days Long Gone is out now and, to celebrate, developer Fool's Theory has released a new cinematic trailer.

Seven: The Days Long Gone is a 3D isometric, open world RPG, with a parkour climbing system. You play as Teriel, a master thief possessed by an ancient daemon, Artanak.

"Seven: The Days Long Gone is a collection of genres and settings colliding to create something uniquely unusual," Fraser said in our review, awarding the game 81. "A real-time isometric RPG, a sprawling stealth sandbox, a bizarre post-apocalyptic sci-fi universe with just enough mysticism to make it fantasy-adjacent—there’s a lot to digest.

"It almost tries to be too many things, spinning all of these very different plates, but developer Fool’s Theory manages to stop them from coming crashing down. Most of the time."

Seven: The Days Long Gone is out now.