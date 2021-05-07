Sega says Lost Judgment isn't coming to PC 'at this time'

Lost Judgment, the sequel to the 2018 Yakuza spinoff Judgment, was officially unveiled today after leaking just a little bit early last night. It was announced for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and for a brief while there was an expectation that we'd get it on PC too: As noticed by the Yakuza fan site Tojo Dojo, the Sega Japan website had it listed for Windows 10 and Steam as well as consoles, and mentioned the Steam logo in the webpage source code as well.

The eternally watchful Wario64 picked up on it as well.

Ryu Ga Gotoku site briefly mentioned that Lost Judgment would be releasing on Win10/Steam, but that has been removed from the site. There's also mention of a Steam logo in the Lost Judgment website source for some reason pic.twitter.com/9HvgV7S7OwMay 7, 2021 See more

Alas, it is not to be, at least at launch. "The game is being announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," a rep said in an email. "Sega has no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time."

The original Judgment hasn't been released for PC yet either, but even so there was cause for hope. The Yakuza series was a PlayStation exclusive for years, but is now a regular (and very popular) presence on PC as well. The most recent game in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, released simultaneously on PC and consoles.

So it could still happen (honestly, I'll be surprised if it doesn't), just not imminently. In the meantime, if you're that eager, there is one way to get Judgment on your PC: The original Judgment is currently available on Stadia.