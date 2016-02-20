See the classic game Snake played on a keyboard

Snake has been kicking around in various iterations since the mid-70s, and most of us have either played it, or have seen it played, in one form or another. (The Light Cycles in Tron? That's Snake.) It was a popular game on early personal computers, back when they came with BASIC installed and you'd spend hours typing in programs from magazines (and then many more hours trying to figure out where you screwed up.) In those pre-controller days, Snake was played with a keyboard, but now, thanks to the magic of modern technology, you can actually play it on a keyboard.

Snake on a Keyboard, which is what it would be called if I had anything to say about it, was created in C# by YouTuber Mythic Maniac, who says in the notes on Github that while it's only tested on the Corsair K70 RGB keyboard, “there's a high possibility of it working with others as well.” The Github notes also contain instructions for installing and running the game, and the caution, “I never intended to release this at all, so the source might have some silly things lying all over the place. If you choose to clone this and use for your own purposes, you might want to clean this up a bit.”

I guess this is why they call it a “gaming keyboard,” eh? Eh?

Boy, tough crowd. Let us know in the comments if you get Snake on a Keyboard running on other hardware.

Thanks, Kotaku.