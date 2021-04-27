Secretlabs breaks free of gaming chairs with its first gaming desk

Secretlabs is making a desk. A gaming desk. If you're not familiar with the concept then let me break down the core ingredients: black paint job, angular styling, and, of course, RGB lighting. You'll find plenty of that with Secretlab's Magnus Metal Desk, too, but the company says the best bit is its magnetic modular system, built to take the hassle out of cable management and desk accessories.

While we're used to Secretlabs spitting out some of the best gaming chairs going, it was really only a matter of time before a desk came our way. The Magnus is wholly built in-house by Secretlabs, and will initially launch at 1.5m in desk width, later to be followed up by a 1.2m model.

For cable management a hinged rear opening can be exposed, which comes with space for a multi-socket plug adapter and cable runs down the rear legs. Essentially space to stuff your cables into and forget about, if you're anything like me. The RGB lighting also lives under here, in case you were wondering.

For those accessories you can't live without, or cable runs that might otherwise mess up your aesthetic, Secretlab is putting that all-metal frame to good use with some magnetic accessories. There are headphone hangers, anchors, cable tidies, sheathes, and more. Basically, there are a lot of magnets in the box.

The Magnus Desk will be available for $449, although you'll have to pay more if you want all your accessories to match your desk mat. Did I mention the built-in desk mat is replaceable? Magnetic, too. The accessories range from $13 for the cable fastening straps to $59 for a diffused RGB strip.