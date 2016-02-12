Second Rise of the Tomb Raider patch hits

Just a week ago, Crystal Dynamics used Rise of the Tomb Raider's first patch to implement a range of PC-specific options and fixes. The second, out now on Steam, isn't quite so glamorous, but improves overall GPU performance and addresses a few, erm, odd issues.

The headline feature is the ability to adjust X and Y mouse sensitivity independently. That's the keen attention to a PC gamer's wants and needs I like to see, but some report that the change has had the unfortunate consequence of disabling X and Y inversion options for gamepads. Swings and roundabouts? You can also turn down the camera shake effect to suit.

Alt-tabbing in exclusive fullscreen should work without crashing either the game or your rig now (that's a good one), and graphical glitches on NPC clothing with Nvidia 6- and 7-series GPUs ought to have been stopped.

The best bugfix on the list by far reads, "Fixed game changing system screen saver settings for some users." How did it even manage that in the first place?

However, if you've bought Rise of the Tomb Raider via the Windows Store, the update won't be available for a few days yet.