Sea of Thieves closed beta returns this weekend for more server testing

Arr, mateys! If you're looking for another chance to be a pirate-slash-guinea pig, the Sea of Thieves closed beta and server stress test is returning this weekend. From Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4, anyone who has already participated in the closed beta for Rare's open world multiplayer pirate game will be able to climb aboard the servers again.

A post on the Sea of Thieves site says:

"With this added scale we expect – and plan – to see issues, that we can learn from and address. Not only are we looking to hit scale, we will also purposefully be stressing our services by throttling performance at certain times, testing the game in different data centres around the world, and simulating deliberate outages."

While the nature of the server testing means it won't always be smooth sailing, it's a chance to play a bit more of the game before launch later this month. The test begins Friday at 10 AM GMT, 2 AM Pacific time, and ends at the same time Sunday.