Save money on the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD, including $120 off the 2TB version

We love a good SSD deal here on PC Gamer. If you’ve not already invested in one (and you really should), take a look at Amazon’s savings on the Samsung 860 EVO range. The 1TB model has just been reduced to $138, a full $62 less than normal. That's not quite the cheapest it has ever been (it was a few $ less during Black Friday), but it's the best price from this year. This won our Editor’s Choice award as the best SSD for gaming, and it’s difficult to argue at that price. Meanwhile, the 2TB version has been slashed by $120 to $279. That is the cheapest it’s ever been. We’re unlikely to get better offers until Amazon Prime Day PC deals roll around, so don’t hang about.

If you’re not sure why everyone’s making a song and dance about SSDs, it comes down to speed. Solid State Drives like Samsung’s 860 EVO cut back loading times and result in a blindingly fast boot / load times, though not quite as speedy as the best NVMe SSDs. Better still, this version’s very reliable—Samsung is a big name in the world of SSDs, and it’s not hard to see why after using one. As we mentioned in our guide, it "really hits the sweet spot… for cost vs performance" (just remember to check if you have a spare 2.5 slot available on your motherboard first).

If you missed out on this deal: never worry! There are loads of Black Friday SSD deals on the horizon, to help you expand your storage for less.