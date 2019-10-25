Save $80 on this RTX 2060 from Best Buy

While the release of Nvidia's super cards may have left their standard counterparts in the dust, that just means better deals. Today you can get this RTX 2060 for $299.99 ($80 off) at Best Buy. It's a single fan GPU, which is still fine if you don't plan on doing any heavy overclocking. This card also comes with a free code for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this card, but it's pretty darn close. The RTX 2060 isn't terribly well suited 4K gaming, but offers great performance at either 1440p or 1080p.

Nvidia's Turing architecture gives this card both ray-tracing and DLSS capability, allowing for higher graphical fidelity without necessarily sacrificing performance. Nvidia's Super cards are essentially superior in every way when compared to their conventional counterparts, but if you're someone who typically only plays at 1080p, much of the potential of that Super card is going to waste. The standard 2060 comes with a 6GB of VRAM as opposed to the Super's eight and has fewer CUDA cores, but has nearly the same performance at 1080p and costs about $100 less.

The RTX 2060 features only a single HDMI and Display Port, meaning you might be out of luck if you use multiple monitors, but uses a relatively small form factor, making it great for mITX or low-profile builds. It's understandable if you're not quite sure what might be the best value here, but if you need a quick comparison, or you're biding time until next month, make sure to check out our best Black Friday Nvidia deals to keep your buyer's remorse at bay.