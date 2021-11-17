Save $260 on this speedy 1440p Dell gaming monitor right now

Right now this 27-inch Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor—which comes very close to one of the models on our best gaming monitor guide— is on sale. It's down from $589.99, to a measly $329.99 at Dell, which means a $260 savings.

This is essentially the non-curved, IPS version of the Dell S2722DGM, listed as 'a classic affordable mix of 27-inch frame and 1440p resolution.' The Dell S2721DGF on sale here has the same 2K resolution, 1ms response time, and 165Hz refresh as its curved counterpart, and both even come with G-Sync compatible AMD Freesync tech, but there are some differences to note.

Dell S2721DGF Dell S2721DGF | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | $589.99 $329.99 at Dell (save $260)

With a speedy 165Hz refresh rate, this one can handle some intense frames per second, and with a 1ms GTG response time, you won't be able to blame your monitor for missing a shot. AMD Freesync tech also helps smooth out your gaming experience, and Nvidia GPU users can make the most of the anti-screen tear tech.

The main differences being that the black uniformity and contrast aren't as good for the S2721DGF being sold here. It does however work with HDR, and there's an option to turn on black frame insertion. The ergonomics are better for this one too, according to Rtings.

All told it's a great monitor, with nice color accuracy and great build quality, as well as a very speedy gaming potential. And with a good chunk of dollar saved, you can put some money in the pot for a new GPU, when they finally become available again.