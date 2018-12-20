Sapphire's RX 470 graphics card is just $95 right now

The Radeon RX 470 was released in late 2016, but it can still easily handle e-sports titles and older games without breaking a sweat. One of Saphhire's RX 470 cards is now just $95 on Newegg, making it a great option for budget PCs. Considering the RX 470 is only slightly less powerful than the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060—which normally goes for around $200—this is a great deal.

If you're wondering what the catch is, this card doesn't have any video-out ports except a single DVI-D connector, because it was originally intended to be used for cryptocurrency mining. That means you might need an adapter to use it with some monitors, and using multiple displays is out of the question. It's otherwise identical to other RX 470s, and will easily beat any other graphics cards at this price point.

Other specifications include 4GB of GDDR5 memory, a boost clock of 1206Mhz, and dual fans. You can buy it from the link below.