Samsung's 500GB 850 Evo SSD is on sale for $130

If you're waiting for Samsung to launch its 4TB 860 Pro solid state drive for $1,900, by all means, have at it. But if you're looking to spend a tad less on a storage upgrade, you can grab a 500GB 850 Evo SSD for $130.

Both Newegg and B&H Photo have the 500GB 850 Evo SSD on sale for $140. However, Newegg will knock another $10 off the price when you apply promo code MYSTD18A at checkout. Maybe Newegg could have gone with a better combo of letters, but whatever.

This happens to be our top pick among SSDs for gaming, based on its price-to-performance ratio. There are faster solutions out there, particularly in M.2 NVMe territory, but you won't really notice any improvement in gaming between one of those pricier drives and this 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps model.

Longevity is a high point as well. Samsung rates the 850 Evo at 150TB for the 500GB drive (and 1TB model). That averages out to around 82GB per day, every day, for five years. Samsung's warranty on this drive is also five years, or 150 TBW (terabytes written).

